Tijjani Reijnders headshot

Tijjani Reijnders Injury: Spotted in training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Reijnders (illness) was able to practice in some fashion Saturday, Sky Italy reported.

Reijnders was sent home due to an illness on the eve of the game, but he has improved overnight and will at least be an option unless he suddenly feels worse before the game. Yunus Musah or Warren Bondo would start if he didn't. He has found the target twice in the last six rounds, recording one assist, 15 shots (four on target), nine chances created and nine crosses (three accurate).

Tijjani Reijnders
AC Milan
