Tijjani Reijnders News: Collects point in Venezia game

Reijnders assisted once to go with one interception, two clearances and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win against Venezia.

Reijnders had a muted display for his standards but salvaged his day with a clever long ball for Santiago Gimenez while Venezia were going all-out to equalize, recording his fourth assist of the season. He failed to take a shot for the first time in six matches. He has tallied 16 (four on target) during such a run, adding five key passes, three crosses and five tackles (two won), scoring twice.