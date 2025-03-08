Fantasy Soccer
Tijjani Reijnders News: Creates two chances versus Lecce

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 8, 2025

Reijnders recorded one cross (zero accurate), one interception, two clearances and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory over Lecce.

Reijnders had more liberty than in some of the recent games given the configuration of the midfield but didn't really exploit it and only put together a pedestrian stat line. He has cooled down after a few hot months, scoring just once in the last eight matches. He has notched 10 shots (three on target), eight chances created, eight crosses (four accurate) and three corners in the last five fixtures.

