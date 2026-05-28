Tijjani Reijnders News: Creative option at World Cup

Reijnders arrives at the 2026 World Cup with something to prove, named in Ronald Koeman's Netherlands squad and expected to start in an attacking midfield role despite a season at Manchester City that promised more than it ultimately delivered.

Reijnders contributed six goals and six assists alongside 34 key passes and 48 corners across 43 appearances including 29 starts in all competitions, numbers that reflect a player who began the campaign as a trusted starter before gradually losing his foothold in coach Pep Guardiola's rotation as the season progressed. The reduction in minutes over the final months of the campaign means he arrives at the tournament with fresh legs, though the lack of consistent playing time and rhythm is a genuine concern for a midfielder who thrives when given the freedom to express himself on a regular basis. At international level, Reijnders is one of the more technically gifted and dynamic options available to manager Ronald Koeman in the center of the park, capable of arriving late into the box, combining quickly in tight spaces and contributing directly to goals. The World Cup represents a significant opportunity for the 27-year-old to reassert himself on the biggest stage after a somewhat frustrating domestic campaign, and getting him back to his best form early in the tournament will be one of the key objectives for the Dutch coaching staff heading into the summer.