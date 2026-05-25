Tijjani Reijnders headshot

Tijjani Reijnders News: Decent despite loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 25, 2026

Reijnders had four shots (one on goal), five crosses (zero accurate) and five corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Aston Villa.

Reijnders would feature again Sunday, his second start in their past five games, as he earned more time to end the season. It was a decent display in the midfield for him, recording four shots and five crosses. After such a strong start to the season, this is a bit of a rough way for him to end the campaign, as he will need to work for a better role next season, earning five goals and two assists in his 28 appearances (19 starts).

Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City
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