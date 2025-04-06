Tijjani Reijnders News: Mostly quiet versus Fiorentina

Reijnders (illness) had one shot (one on goal), two tackles (one won), two interceptions and one block in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Fiorentina.

Reijnders avoided missing time and logged heavy minutes despite not being 100 percent but had a muted performance relative to his standards. He has scored and assisted once, in the same match, and logged 10 shots (three on target), five key passes and five tackels (two won) in the last five bouts.