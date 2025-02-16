Tijjani Reijnders News: Muted in Verona game

Reijnders had two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate), one interception and one corner in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Verona.

Reijnders uncorked a solid effort from distance in the first half, forcing Lorenzo Montipo into a difficult save, but didn't do a whole lot in the final third afterward. He might play consistently as a holding midfielder after the arrival of Joao Felix. He has hit the net once and tallied 10 shots (five on target), seven chances created, four crosses (zero accurate) and eight interceptions in the last five fixtures.