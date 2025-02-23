Tijjani Reijnders News: Scores equalizer before loss

Reijnders scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Torino.

Reijnders looked to have salvaged a point for Milan after finding the back of the net in the 74th minute but was quickly cut down after a Torino goal just minutes later. This marks the midfielder's eighth goal in league play this season, with his last coming Feb. 2. He now has double-digit goal contributions on the season in 24 appearances.