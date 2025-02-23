Fantasy Soccer
Tijjani Reijnders headshot

Tijjani Reijnders News: Scores equalizer before loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2025

Reijnders scored one goal to go with five shots (two on goal), four crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against Torino.

Reijnders looked to have salvaged a point for Milan after finding the back of the net in the 74th minute but was quickly cut down after a Torino goal just minutes later. This marks the midfielder's eighth goal in league play this season, with his last coming Feb. 2. He now has double-digit goal contributions on the season in 24 appearances.

Tijjani Reijnders
AC Milan
