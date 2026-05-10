Tijjani Reijnders headshot

Tijjani Reijnders News: Starts against Bees

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2026

Reijnders recorded four shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-0 victory against Brentford.

Reijnders has struggled for time recently in league play and finally earned another start Saturday, his first league start since Jan. 24. He earned a decent four shots while completing 25 of his 27 passes, earning a decent day but nothing special. The midfielder was expected to be used more this season and could be used a few more times in the final run-in as the schedule gets busy. However, it appears a spot will open up for him next season as Bernardo Silva exits.

Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City
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