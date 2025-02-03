Tijjani Reijnders News: Strikes against Inter

Reijnders scored one goal to go with four shots (three on target), two crosses (zero accurate), four interceptions and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Inter Milan.

Reijnders led the charge offensively for his side and broke the deadlock in the final minutes of the first half by smashing it home on a rebound. He's up to ten goals in the season. He has scored twice and posted 13 shots (seven on target), five key passes and nine tackles (three won) in the last five games.