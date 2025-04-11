Tijjani Reijnders News: Strikes in Udinese game

Reijnders drew one foul and scored one goal to go with three shots (two on target) and one interception in Friday's 4-0 win over Udinese.

Reijnders could have hit the net mere seconds into the game due to a defensive mishap, but Maduka Okoye denied his surefire attempt with his feet. He was active throughout the match and rounded out the result with a late tap-in, reaching the double-digit threshold in scoring in Serie A. He has found the target twice in the last five fixtures, adding one assist, 11 shots (four on target), four key passes and three crosses (zero accurate).