Tijjani Reijnders News: Whips in four crosses

Reijnders registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Real Madrid.

Reijnders was called into the starting XI as City tried to dig out of a hole, providing the club with a bit more playmaking and athleticism in the midfield. However, he would fail to have much success against the Spanish giants, recording a few significant stats that would amount to nothing. He is without a goal contribution in all competitions since Jan. 10 in FA Cup play, although he has only started in five games since then, another City player not seeing enough time following a summer transfer.