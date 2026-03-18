Tijjani Reijnders headshot

Tijjani Reijnders News: Whips in four crosses

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Reijnders registered one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and four corners in Tuesday's 2-1 loss versus Real Madrid.

Reijnders was called into the starting XI as City tried to dig out of a hole, providing the club with a bit more playmaking and athleticism in the midfield. However, he would fail to have much success against the Spanish giants, recording a few significant stats that would amount to nothing. He is without a goal contribution in all competitions since Jan. 10 in FA Cup play, although he has only started in five games since then, another City player not seeing enough time following a summer transfer.

Tijjani Reijnders
Manchester City
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