Tim Blaszczak News: Extends deal, loaned to Luckenwalde

Blaszczak has extended his contract with Union Berlin before joining FSV 63 Luckenwalde on loan for the 2026-27 season, the club announced.

Blaszczak heads to the Regionalliga in search of regular senior playing time after working his way into Union Berlin's first-team setup and featuring throughout preseason. The 19-year-old defensive midfielder recorded two goals and three assists across 12 youth league appearances during the first half of last season. His contract extension underlines Union's confidence in his long-term potential, while the loan should provide Blaszczak with valuable experience in senior football.