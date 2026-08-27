Tim Blaszczak News: Extends deal, loaned to Luckenwalde
Blaszczak has extended his contract with Union Berlin before joining FSV 63 Luckenwalde on loan for the 2026-27 season, the club announced.
Blaszczak heads to the Regionalliga in search of regular senior playing time after working his way into Union Berlin's first-team setup and featuring throughout preseason. The 19-year-old defensive midfielder recorded two goals and three assists across 12 youth league appearances during the first half of last season. His contract extension underlines Union's confidence in his long-term potential, while the loan should provide Blaszczak with valuable experience in senior football.
Tim Blaszczak
Free Agent
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