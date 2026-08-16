Tim Iroegbunam Injury: Injury could cost him move

Iroegbunam's injury could cost him a move to Hull City, according to coach Sergej Jakirovic, per Hull Live. "He's injured, and this is a very big blow for Everton, for us, for the player. Maybe we will try to get another player"

Iroegbunam had agreed terms with Hull City after being tracked by the club throughout the summer, but the injury suffered against Stuttgart last weekend, which could keep him out for around six weeks, has complicated the deal. Hull's own growing injury problems have made the club reluctant to spend as much as 20 million pounds on a player who might not be available until after the upcoming international break, with the club now looking at other options while not fully ruling out the deal. Iroegbunam is expected to provide further clarity on his future once Hull determines whether to proceed with the transfer.