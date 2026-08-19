Tim Iroegbunam Injury: Move to Hull in doubt after injury

Iroegbunam's move to Hull City is in doubt after suffering an adductor injury, according to Hull manager Sergej Jakirovic, per BBC. "We agreed everything between Everton and the player, but in the last game he got an abductor injury. It's a minimum of six weeks so I don't know. Maybe, we will take another player because we need players right now. We don't have time."

Iroegbunam's setback comes just as the terms of the move had reportedly been finalized between the two clubs, leaving Hull now weighing alternative options given the timing of the transfer window. Jakirovic made clear the club cannot afford to wait around given their immediate need for reinforcements in midfield. Iroegbunam is expected to be sidelined for at least six weeks with Everton in the meantime, a timeline that puts the move in genuine jeopardy. His situation remains one to track as Hull continue exploring other targets at the same time as pursuing right backs and a striker.