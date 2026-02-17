Tim Kleindienst headshot

Tim Kleindienst Injury: Could return in March

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2026

Kleindienst (knee) is still training individually and could return in March at best, according to Jannik Sorgatz from Rheinische Post.

Kleindienst is still battling the knee injury that sidelined him at the start of the season, and he suffered a setback in late November while attempting to ramp back up. The striker remains out for now, with reports pointing toward a possible return to the squad at some point in March. Until he is cleared, Haris Tabakovic is expected to continue leading the line for Gladbach and should maintain his spot in the starting XI.

Tim Kleindienst
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Kleindienst See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Kleindienst See More
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
SOC
Bundesliga: Predicted Lineups and Team News for Matchday 4
Author Image
Ian Faletti
September 13, 2023