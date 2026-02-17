Tim Kleindienst Injury: Could return in March

Kleindienst (knee) is still training individually and could return in March at best, according to Jannik Sorgatz from Rheinische Post.

Kleindienst is still battling the knee injury that sidelined him at the start of the season, and he suffered a setback in late November while attempting to ramp back up. The striker remains out for now, with reports pointing toward a possible return to the squad at some point in March. Until he is cleared, Haris Tabakovic is expected to continue leading the line for Gladbach and should maintain his spot in the starting XI.