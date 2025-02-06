Tim Kleindienst Injury: Doubtful for Saturday

Kleindienst (calf) is in doubt for Saturday's match against Frankfurt, coach Gerardo Seoane said in the press conference. "Tim is doubtful for Saturday. He is suffering from muscular problems in his calf. It will be tight, but we hope it will be enough."

Kleindienst is likely to be assessed and could be a late call for Saturday's clash due to a calf injury. His absence could be a significant blow for the team as he has recorded three goals and one assist in his last three Bundesliga matches. If he is unavailable, Tomas Cvancara may again start as the striker.