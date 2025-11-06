Kleindienst joined Gladbach in 2024 and scored 16 goals with nine assists in 31 appearances during his first season. In Autumn 2024, he made his debut with the German national team and scored four goals in his first six games for his country. That said, his progression was halted at the end of last season when he suffered a knee injury against Bayern, forcing him off for months. Kleindienst was back on the pitch this week and worked individually with the ball for the first time since his injury, suggesting he isn't far from returning to the match squad.