Kleindienst is very close to making his return from the knee injury he suffered at the end of last season which made him miss the start of the 2025\/26 Bundesliga campaign. His return could come on Saturday against Heidenheim if he is able to answer the call and be part of the match squad. The captain of Gladbach will likely see minutes off the bench if deemed fit enough to feature, gradually building his fitness until he is ready to claim back his starting role to lead the frontline. Kleindienst scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 31 appearances last season, underlining how much of a major boost his return will be for the team.