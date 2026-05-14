Tim Kleindienst Injury: Returns for season finale

Kleindienst (knee) has returned to team training and is set to come off the bench in Saturday's final Bundesliga fixture against Hoffenheim, his first appearance since late November, according to coach Eugen Polanski, per Bild. "Tim has a strong presence on the pitch, but also a unique voice and vision. It is great to have him back. He has been greatly missed this season, and we wish him a positive end to the season Saturday after his long absence. His playing time will be very limited. It is simply about giving Tim a positive conclusion to a situation that has lasted an extremely long time. It is about rediscovering the joy of playing. Tim is not yet at 100 percent, but it is important for him to feel in good shape again."

Kleindienst's last appearance came in late November 2025, when he managed one minute in the 0-0 draw against Leipzig, making Saturday's return a significant milestone after a lengthy knee injury. The 30-year-old has not publicly ruled out a World Cup dream, with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann set to announce his squad on May 21, leaving approximately four weeks before the opening match against Curacao on June 14. Manager Julian Nagelsmann has previously expressed interest in having a player of Kleindienst's profile available for the tournament, and Saturday's appearance could serve as a timely reminder of what he brings to the table.