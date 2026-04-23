Tim Kleindienst Injury: Still working on return

Kleindienst (knee) is still not yet in team training, according to manager Eugen Polanski. "In Tim, we still have a player who is not yet in team training, but on a good path."

Kleindienst has been training individually for over a week now, but is not yet ready to make the next jump, not yet an option for team training. This comes due to a long absence, having been out since November due to his knee injury. A return this season would put a bright spot on a rough season for the forward, only appearing twice all season due to multiple injuries.