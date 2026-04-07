Tim Kleindienst Injury: Targets return for final two games

Kleindienst (knee) has completed therapeutic running and is now moving into football-specific work, with the striker targeting a return to team training in the coming weeks and hoping to be an option for Gladbach's final two matches of the season, according to Thomas Grulke of Rheinische Post. "I have the therapeutic running behind me, now it's about football specifics, and I hope that in the coming weeks I can train with the team again and be an option for the last two games of the season," the player said.

Kleindienst has been sidelined for 11 months after suffering a setback following his initial knee surgery that required a second procedure, making this latest progress a hard-earned milestone for the 30-year-old captain. Gladbach's final two fixtures fall on May 9 at Augsburg and May 16 against Hoffenheim, and the club will take a far more measured approach to his reintegration this time around after rushing him back too quickly in November. Beyond the club's relegation battle, Kleindienst has not given up on a World Cup dream either, with Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann leaving the door open for a late call-up if he can get back to fitness in time.