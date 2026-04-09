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Tim Kleindienst Injury: Training individually

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Kleindienst (knee) is training on his own and is not ready to return yet, according to manager Eugen Polanski.

Kleindienst was targeting a return for the final two games of the season, and at least he's taking part in individual training, which is another step in the right direction for the striker. He hasn't played since Nov. 28 and has been limited to just two outings off the bench all season long.

Tim Kleindienst
Mönchengladbach
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