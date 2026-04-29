Tim Kleindienst headshot

Tim Kleindienst Injury: Trains with team partially

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Kleindienst (knee) reported to team training for the first 45 minutes before going to individual training, according to manager Eugen Polanski, per Thomas Grulke of Rheinische Post.

Kleindienst has been working on his return for a few weeks now and is nearing a return to play, as he has taken his first steps in team training again. However, with the forward limited, a return is still likely to take another week or two, needing to ramp up his training. He is still eyeing a return to play in the season finale, trying to end on a positive note after an injury has left him out since December.

Tim Kleindienst
Mönchengladbach
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