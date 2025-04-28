Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Tim Kleindienst headshot

Tim Kleindienst News: Credited with assist in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Kleindienst assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Holstein Kiel.

Kleindienst was active upfront and showed his outstanding vision when he assisted in the third goal for Borussia -- his perfect through ball allowed Franck Honorat to find the back of the net. Kleindienst has been Monchengladbach's most effective player by a wide margin this season. He's up to 15 goals and six assists across 29 appearances in 2024/25.

Tim Kleindienst
Mönchengladbach
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now