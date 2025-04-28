Tim Kleindienst News: Credited with assist in loss

Kleindienst assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 4-3 defeat versus Holstein Kiel.

Kleindienst was active upfront and showed his outstanding vision when he assisted in the third goal for Borussia -- his perfect through ball allowed Franck Honorat to find the back of the net. Kleindienst has been Monchengladbach's most effective player by a wide margin this season. He's up to 15 goals and six assists across 29 appearances in 2024/25.