Kleindienst was very close to make his return from the knee injury he suffered at the end of last season which made him miss the start of the 2025\/26 Bundesliga campaign and is returning to the bench for Saturday's clash against Heidenheim. The captain of Gladbach would likely see limited minutes as he begins easing back into action and gradually rebuilds his match fitness. Kleindienst scored 16 goals and provided nine assists in 31 appearances last season, highlighting how important it will be for the team to have him available again.