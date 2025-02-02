Tim Kleindienst News: Game-winning goal

Kleindienst scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus VfB Stuttgart. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 57th minute.

Kleindienst tapped the ball in from inside the six-yard box late in the second half Saturday to give Borussia Monchengladbach a lead they would not relinquish in their 2-1 victory over VfB Stuttgart. The forward also tracked back to contribute three tackles (two won) and one clearance over his 89 minuets of play. The goal was Kleindienst's 12th of the campaign over 19 appearances (19 starts), trying him for the fourth-most in the Bundesliga.