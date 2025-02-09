Tim Kleindienst News: Nets Saturday

Kleindienst scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Eintracht Frankfurt.

Kleindienst found the back of the net with his only shot on goal during Saturday's draw. It was a nice showing from the striker, who has generally been good, if not the most efficient option in Germany. He will continue to play a major role as Gladbach enter a run of tough, but winnable, games in domestic action.