Tim Kleindienst News: Sent off during extra time

Kleindienst saw an up and down day Saturday, first seeing a yellow card in the sixth minute, then scoring in the 81st minute before receiving his second yellow and a red card in extra time. This does mark his 15th goal of the season, now with 20 goal contributions in 25 appearances this campaign. However, he will now be suspended for a match, set to miss out against Leipzig on March 29 and return against St. Pauli on April 6. This will force a change, with Franck Honorat or Tomas Cvancara as possible replacements.