Tim Kleindienst headshot

Tim Kleindienst News: Streak continues

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 17, 2025

Kleindienst scored one goal to go with three shots (three on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 victory against Union Berlin.

Kleindienst has been one of the hottest forwards in the league after recording his fifth goal in five league matches. This puts him at 14 goals in 21 appearances, surpassing his career high while also putting him tied for third in the golden boot race in the Bundesliga.

