Tim Kleindienst News: Takes two shots
Kleindienst took two shots (one on goal), crossed once accurately and created a chance during Friday's 3-1 loss to Mainz.
Kleindienst was held off the scoresheet as Gladbach dropped all three points Friday. The forward hasn't scored in any of his last three starts following a streak of five straight matches with a goal, but he has combined for three shots and three chances created despite not scoring.
