Tim Leibold News: Assists off bench

Leibold assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Minnesota United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Leibold has started only one of four games this season and was on the bench for Saturday's match against Minnesota. That did not stop him from making an impact off the bench and recording his first assist of the season on Daniel Salloi's goal, which sparked a comeback from three goals down. His next chance to feature will be against LAFC on Saturday.