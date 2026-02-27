Tim Lemperle headshot

Tim Lemperle Injury: Option for Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 27, 2026 at 9:08am

Lemperle (ankle) is an option for Saturday's match against St. Pauli, according to manager Christian Ilzer."Tim is available again and will be in the squad."

Lemperle is going to be in for his return this week, with the forward recovering from an ankle injury for a return to play. This comes after three games out, a huge return of a regular starter. He will look to start immediately, with 16 starts in 18 appearances while notching six goals and two assists.

Tim Lemperle
1899 Hoffenheim
More Stats & News
