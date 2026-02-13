Tim Lemperle Injury: Out another game

Lemperle (ankle) is still out but is eyeing a return in the "foreseeable future," according to manager Christian Ilzer. "Tim has an internal ligament injury in the ankle joint that has not yet healed sufficiently. We are happy that he will be back in the foreseeable future."

Lemperle is going to need some more time to recover after his injury has finally been diagnosed, with the forward suffering from a ligament injury in his ankle. This is something to watch for the club as they do without their starting forward. A return is hopefully coming within the next week or two, with Fisnik Asllani starting at forward in his place while Grischa Prommel and Baxoumana Toure work into more time.