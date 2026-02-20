Tim Lemperle Injury: Remains out

Lemperle (ankle) remains out for Saturday's clash against Koln, coach Christian Ilzer said in the press conference. "Unfortunately, Tim will be absent. I'm very sorry for him, as Cologne is a very important place for him. It's difficult to predict when he'll return. He needs to fully recover, even though he's making good progress."

Lemperle is still dealing with an ankle injury and will not be available for Saturday's matchup against Koln. The forward was unable to get back to full fitness in time and will now aim to return for next week's fixture. In his absence, Bazoumana Toure is set to continue taking on a bigger role in the attack and should see extended minutes while Lemperle remains sidelined.