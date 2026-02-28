Tim Lemperle News: Makes bench Saturday
Lemperle (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.
Lemperle makes the bench for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli after recovering from an ankle injury and being cleared to return to play. The forward had missed the last three matches and is eased back into the squad as a substitute option. He had previously recorded 16 starts in 18 appearances while notching six goals and two assists this season.
