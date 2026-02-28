Tim Lemperle headshot

Tim Lemperle News: Makes bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 28, 2026

Lemperle (ankle) is on the bench for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli.

Lemperle makes the bench for Saturday's clash against St. Pauli after recovering from an ankle injury and being cleared to return to play. The forward had missed the last three matches and is eased back into the squad as a substitute option. He had previously recorded 16 starts in 18 appearances while notching six goals and two assists this season.

Tim Lemperle
1899 Hoffenheim
