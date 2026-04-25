Tim Lemperle News: Nets game winning goal
Lemperle scored a goal while taking two shots (one on goal), crossing once accurately and creating a chance during Saturday's 2-1 win over Hamburg.
Lemperle found the back of the net in the 45th minute while finishing with the second most shots on the team. The goal was the first since March 7th for hte forward as he's combined for six shots and three crosses over his last three appearances.
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