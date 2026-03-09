Tim Lemperle News: Scores off bench Saturday

Lemperle scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-2 victory over FC Heidenheim.

Lemperle found the back of the net Saturday with a strike in the 78th minute assisted by Bazoumana Toure. It marked his seventh goal of the season and his first since Jan. 14. The goal came on the only shot he took in the match as he played 13 minutes off the bench. Now that he's seemingly fully recovered from his ankle injury, he could return to the starting XI soon.