Tim Lemperle News: Shown red Saturday

Lemperle was sent off shortly after halftime against Borussia Monchengladbach after receiving a second yellow card and will serve a one-match ban at the start of next season.

Lemperle's dismissal came at a difficult moment for Hoffenheim, with the score already at 0-2 when he was shown his second booking. The attacker finishes the campaign with eight goals and two assists across 29 Bundesliga appearances, making him one of the more productive forwards in the squad despite the frustrating end to his season. His suspension will carry over into the opening fixture of next campaign, forcing coach Christian Ilzer to plan without one of his key attacking options from the outset.