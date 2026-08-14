Tim Lemperle News: Suspended for season opener

Lemperle will miss Hoffenheim's Bundesliga season opener against Koln due to a suspension carried over from a red card last season.

Lemperle finished last season with eight goals and two assists across 29 Bundesliga appearances, making him one of the more productive forwards in Hoffenheim's squad despite being sent off shortly after halftime against Borussia Monchengladbach in the campaign's finale. Adam Hlozek figures to be the likely option to start in the attack in his place, with coach Christian Ilzer forced to plan without one of his key attacking options right from the opening fixture of the new 2026/27 Bundesliga campaign.