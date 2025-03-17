Tim Oermann News: Earns assist

Oermann assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Oermann isn't much of an offensive option, but he did well during Sunday's loss to get forward and create a pair of chances. He even earned an assist on Bochum's only goal. Still Oermann is a more defensive option for the most part and isn't likely to produce too much going forward.