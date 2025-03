Parker (illness) was on the bench during the 0-0 draw to Atlanta on Saturday.

Parker has still not made his season debut for RBNY, having been an unused option the last three MLS matches. He was supposed to help give more help to the back line after starting 20 of the 21 league appearances with St Louis in 2024, totaling 54 clearances with 20 tackles (16 won) and 20 interceptions.