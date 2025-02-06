Tim Parker News: Signs tih NYRB

Parker has signed with the New York Red Bulls out of free agency, according to his new club.

Parker is heading back to his home state to join his new team, linking up with the NYRB on a one-year contract. The 31-year-old has 10 seasons of play under his belt in MLS, registering 20 starts in 21 appearances last campaign while with St. Louis. That said, he will likely see more of a rotational role with his new club.