Tim Ream Injury: Heading out with NT

Ream has been called up by USA for the match against Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.

Ream has been a regular starter this season for Charlotte but will miss Saturday's match against San Jose due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Colorado Rapids on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Souleyman Doumbia likely making his team debut as the left-back.