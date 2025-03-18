Fantasy Soccer
Tim Ream headshot

Tim Ream Injury: Heading out with NT

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Ream has been called up by USA for the match against Panama in the CONCACAF Nations League on March 20.

Ream has been a regular starter this season for Charlotte but will miss Saturday's match against San Jose due to the call-up. He should return in time to face Colorado Rapids on March 29. His absence will force a change in the starting XI with Souleyman Doumbia likely making his team debut as the left-back.

Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
