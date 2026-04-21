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Tim Ream Injury: Out five to six days

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Ream is set to miss around a week due to an adductor injury, according to Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.

Ream has gone down injured and will be forced to miss some time, out for the first midweek league match of the season. Unfortunately, this leaves the club without a regular defender for at least one to two games, as he has yet to miss a start at center-back this campaign. That said, Andrew Privett is likely to start in his place, likely a starter until Ream is fit again.

Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
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