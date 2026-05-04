Tim Ream Injury: Plans to train Thursday
Ream (groin) is planning to train Thursday and return for Saturday's match against Cincinnati, according to manager Dean Smith, per Carroll Walton of the Charlotte Ledger.
Ream is working his way back to play this week after suffering a setback, as the defender is now expected to begin training Thursday. If this comes to fruition, then the defender will be a part of the team Saturday. This would mark the return of a starting defender for the club, hoping to have him fit as they enter the World Cup break.
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