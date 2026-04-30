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Tim Ream Injury: Suffers setback, out a week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 30, 2026

Ream (groin) has suffered a setback and is out for Saturday's match against New England, according to manager Dean Smith, per Will Palaszczuk.

Ream is back on the injured list after a setback in training this week, keeping him out for another match. The good news is the defender should only miss the one week and return next contest when facing Cincinnati on May 9. The club will have to do without a starting defender, leaving Morrison Agyemang and Andrew Privett to start in the defense.

Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
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