Tim Ream Injury: Suffers setback, out a week
Ream (groin) has suffered a setback and is out for Saturday's match against New England, according to manager Dean Smith, per Will Palaszczuk.
Ream is back on the injured list after a setback in training this week, keeping him out for another match. The good news is the defender should only miss the one week and return next contest when facing Cincinnati on May 9. The club will have to do without a starting defender, leaving Morrison Agyemang and Andrew Privett to start in the defense.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Ream See More
-
World Cup
2026 World Cup Group D Preview: United States, Paraguay, Australia and Turkiye Lineups, Odds, Predictions and Tactics22 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW25November 7, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 15, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 38May 14, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tim Ream See More