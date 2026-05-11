Tim Ream headshot

Tim Ream News: Assists in 2-2 draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2026

Ream assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati.

Ream returned to the starting lineup after three games out and assisted to help Charlotte come back to draw 2-2. This was his first chance created this season and he also made four clearances in the game.

Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
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