Tim Ream News: Assists in 2-2 draw
Ream assisted once to go with zero corners and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against FC Cincinnati.
Ream returned to the starting lineup after three games out and assisted to help Charlotte come back to draw 2-2. This was his first chance created this season and he also made four clearances in the game.
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