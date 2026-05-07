Tim Ream News: Available after injury recovery

Ream (groin) will be an option for Saturday's match against FC Cincinnati, according to coach Dean Smith, the club confirmed Thursday.

Ream should be considered for a starting spot soon, having played a regular role over the initial eight games of the 2026 season. The experienced defender missed three league contests due to the injury, before which he ranked third on the squad with an average of 4.6 clearances per game. Andrew Privett will see his starting spot threatened by Ream's return to full fitness.