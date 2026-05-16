Tim Ream headshot

Tim Ream News: Rested against Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2026

Ream won't play Saturday against Toronto due to load management, the club announced.

Ream is unavailable for the first time since recovering from a groin issue in early May, but he's expected to bounce back for subsequent contests. Meanwhile, his place in the starting XI will be covered by Andrew Privett. The 38-year-old was very active prior to this game, as he recorded 90 minutes in nine of his 10 league matches played in 2026 while tallying 42 clearances and providing an assist in that span.

Tim Ream
Charlotte FC
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